Barrie presents its 2023 Heritage Award winners

The City of Barrie presented its 2023 Heritage Awards at Wednesday night's city council meeting.

Each year, the City's Heritage Committee awards individuals, organizations, and structures that have contributed to the conservation of Barrie's local history and raised awareness about historical preservation.

The Dutton House, located at 30 Mary Street, received the Commercial Award for its extensive restoration. It is now the headquarters of Renegade Digital Media Inc.

Two locations were awarded the Residential Award, including the home at 123 Toronto Street. The site is unique to Barrie "as it reflects a transition away from traditional architectural styles at the turn of the 20th century."

The award was also presented to the owner of the Woodlawn home located at 96 Sunnidale Road. The grand estate has been restored and refurbished to appear as it did 145 years ago.

The Individual Award was given to Trudee Romanek, who brought Barrie sports icon Bobbie Rosenfeld to life with a play called Bobbie, celebrating the athlete's incredible accomplishments.

Steve Glover, the historian and public relations officer of Barrie's Legion Branch, was given the Individual Award, which honours local veterans, Legions, and Canadian military history.

And Barrie Legion's 147 members received a Group Award for conserving and preserving local and regional military history. The Legion's Catch the Ace lottery raised funds to add display cases for house uniforms, photos, medals, and more.