Barrie prepares for city's growth with significant road closure

The McKay Road West and Veterans Drive improvement project in Barrie is officially underway.

The significant project will expand the southern part of the city with new residential areas and municipal services.

"The work includes 4.5 kilometres of water main, over one kilometre of trunk sanitary sewer and almost two kilometres of road improvements that will expand McKay Road to five lanes," says City of Barrie Engineering Project Manager Dan Fox.

Fox says curbs, storm sewers, sidewalks and bike lanes will be added to McKay Road, as well as major improvements on signalization at the McKay and Veterans intersection.

Crews have already begun removing signals and existing pavement.

On Tuesday, the roads were officially closed.

"Veterans Drive is closed at Salem Road all the way to Ninth Line of Innisfil. And McKay road is closed from one kilometre west of Veterans Drive just west of Highway 400," says Fox.

Several detour routes are available to help manage traffic congestion.

"Ultimately, it's a really great project for the city being growth-related, and I think it will be a benefit to everyone once we're completed."

The road closures are expected to be in place until November 2023.

Once the municipal structures are done, the construction of the residential homes will begin.

Complete information on the project is available on the City of Barrie's website.