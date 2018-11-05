

CTV Barrie





Postal workers in Barrie hit the picket lines on Monday as the Canada Post rotating strikes across Canada continue.

The series of rotating strikes began on October 22, and the union representing the workers say it will continue until a deal is reached.

“We are all frustrated. The overburdening, the overtime, constantly not being paid properly, it’s definitely worth us being out here doing what we’re doing,” says one picketing postal worker.

The union’s demands focus on health and safety, workload, staffing, and wages.

Paul Slingsby is with the Barrie local and says one of the most significant issues locally deals with mail carriers.

“For the rural mail carriers, it’s time paid for time worked,” says Slingsby. “They don’t get paid by the hour. They get paid by the route, and the routes are badly out of line,” he goes on to say,” Some of the routes are 27 and 30km’s long, on foot routes. You can’t do that.”

The crown corporation said in a statement Sunday night that the rotating strikes have impacted operations in more than 70 communities across the country causing backlogs that could delay mail delivery to its customers for several days.

The union and the postal service have been unable to reach new collective agreements for two bargaining units after 10 months of negotiations.

-With files from The Canadian Press