Barrie police take the plunge to support special athletes

Barrie police officers took part in the city's latest polar plunge on Saturday, with a goal to raise thousands of dollars for local Special Olympic athletes.

Dozens of people, including multiple officers, gathered at Centennial Beach in Barrie before taking the plunge into the cold waters of Kempenfelt Bay.

Along with officers, Barrie Police Service Chief Rich Johnston also took part in the plunge alongside a special athlete.

"It helps to raise money for local athletes, and it's extra special for myself and our members to be able to take part this year," said Chief Rich Johnston.

The polar plunge in Barrie was just one of the dozens that were held throughout the province on Saturday.

Barrie polar plunge organizers aimed to raise just over $20,000 following the one-day event, with all proceeds donated to the local Special Olympics group.