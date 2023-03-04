Barrie police take the plunge to support special athletes
Barrie police officers took part in the city's latest polar plunge on Saturday, with a goal to raise thousands of dollars for local Special Olympic athletes.
Dozens of people, including multiple officers, gathered at Centennial Beach in Barrie before taking the plunge into the cold waters of Kempenfelt Bay.
Along with officers, Barrie Police Service Chief Rich Johnston also took part in the plunge alongside a special athlete.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
"It helps to raise money for local athletes, and it's extra special for myself and our members to be able to take part this year," said Chief Rich Johnston.
The polar plunge in Barrie was just one of the dozens that were held throughout the province on Saturday.
Barrie polar plunge organizers aimed to raise just over $20,000 following the one-day event, with all proceeds donated to the local Special Olympics group.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Southern Ontario digs out of snowstorm, snowfall warnings still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada
After a major snowstorm blanketed most of Southern Ontario, snowfall warnings are still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada that has some provinces seeing up to 30 cm of snow.
Woman missing more than 30 years and thought to be dead found living in Puerto Rico nursing home
A Pennsylvania woman who disappeared more than 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her family was recently found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico, her family and police said at a news conference Thursday.
AI model can detect Alzheimer’s disease with over 90 per cent accuracy, new research finds
A new study from U.S. researchers has revealed a way to leverage artificial intelligence to detect Alzheimer's more easily.
Trump pitches a sequel, but shies away from attacking rivals
Former U.S. President Donald Trump cast himself Saturday as the only Republican candidate who can build on his White House legacy but shied away from directly critiquing his potential rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Bus with 40 children crashes in French Alps; 21 injured
A bus carrying 40 elementary school students home from a trip to the French Alps plunged down a wooded slope into a creek Saturday, leaving the driver and his partner hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.
'I had to get over here and help': 3 incredible acts of compassion by Canadians in Ukraine
A trio of remarkable Canadians, each arriving from a different province, travelled to Ukraine shortly after Russia’s invasion. CTVNews.ca takes a look at their incredible acts of humanity that can be found rising above the devastation.
Rosenberg says foreign interference inquiry should be 'on the table': Read the full interview
Morris Rosenberg — a former public servant who authored the report released this week on attempts to interfere in the 2021 federal election — says the option of a public inquiry should be 'on the table.'
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
How Alex Murdaugh's son helped solve his own murder and convict his father
Alex Murdaugh denied he was anywhere near where his wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were brutally killed. But it was one of his victims -- his son -- who would provide key proof after his death that legal experts ultimately led to his father's conviction.
Atlantic
-
N.B. youth advocate’s recommendations draw criticism
Child, Youth and Seniors’ advocate Kelly Lamrock issued recommendations this week on how to uphold the rights of children with special needs in New Brunswick classrooms.
-
Two men charged with firearm offences after emergency alert issued in parts of Nova Scotia
Two men have been charged with firearm offences following an incident involving a vehicle shot Friday morning on Highway 2 in Central Onslow, N.S.
-
Cole Harbour man at centre of emergency alert dies after injuring himself with knife: RCMP
A man who was the subject on an emergency alert in Cole Harbour, N.S., Thursday night has died, according to police.
Montreal
-
Warped ceilings, cracking noises? Don't forget to clear snow from your roof, experts warn
The heavy snowfall this season, combined with this week's snow, may have added weight to many roofs in Quebec. To avoid accidents with unfortunate and even tragic consequences, Quebec's building regulator (RBQ) has some advice. Unusual cracking noises, warped ceilings, cracks appearing on certain walls, interior doors that jam or rub: if these signs appear, there's a good chance that the residence's roof is overloaded due to the weight of snow.
-
Video of Quebec baby vaping triggers investigations
A video of a Quebec baby smoking an e-cigarette that is circulating online has prompted multiple investigations.
-
Paul St. Pierre Plamondon says he encountered his most hostile audience 'by far' in England
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he met "by far" his most hostile audience in England during his European tour, which officially ends Saturday. In front of a British audience, he spoke about the end of the compulsory oath to King George III for the elected members Quebec's national assembly.
Ottawa
-
Winter storm hits Ottawa with more than 20 cm of snow
A snowfall warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario has ended after a storm dumped more than 20 cm of snow on Ottawa. Environment Canada reported 24 cm of snow at the Ottawa Airport as of 3 p.m. Saturday, pushing this winter's total beyond 300 cm since Nov. 1.
-
Driver caught going 160 km/h in blizzard on Highway 17
Ontario Provincial Police say a blizzard didn't stop a driver from speeding on Highway 17 in the Ottawa Valley overnight.
-
No injuries after garage fire in Barrhaven
No one has been reported hurt after a garage fire in Barrhaven.
Toronto
-
Toronto declares 'major snowstorm condition' as Ontario digs out after storm
The City of Toronto has declared a “major snowstorm condition” prohibiting parking on designated routes as much of southern Ontario digs out after up to 30 centimetres worth of snow fell in under 16 hours.
-
City Hall to reduce hours, custodial cleaning in budget cut that blindsided councillors
A plan to scale back the operating hours and custodial cleaning of Toronto City Hall and other civic centres has some councillors crying foul — insisting the cut was buried in the budget and unknowingly passed.
-
One person dead after crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough
One person is dead following a four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region continuing to dig out from largest snowstorm this winter
Waterloo region residents have been left digging out again after the largest snow of the winter hit southern Ontario.
-
Record-breaking WRPS polar plunge held for Special Olympics Ontario
Some might call it crazy, but others call it refreshing.
-
International Women’s Day walk returns to Cambridge with largest ever turnout
Despite the overnight snow storm, 135 participants took to the streets of downtown Galt on Saturday afternoon for the 9th annual International Women’s Day walk and celebration.
London
-
February home sales in London, St. Thomas lowest since 1995
A big drop for home sales in the London and St. Thomas region last month.
-
Hundreds brave the cold waters at Port Stanley to raise funds to support children with cancer
Many people braved the cold Saturday morning by jumping into the water at Port Stanley’s Little Beach to support Childcan.
-
City of London outfits rink for crokicurl, Tim Horton’s Brier kicks-off at Budweiser Gardens
The City of London has transformed the Rotary Rink Covent Garden Market into a crokicurl rink to celebrate the Tim Hortons Brier.
Northern Ontario
-
'There are no words': Dementia patient suffers third-degree burns at northern Ont. long-term care home
A northern Ontario woman is speaking out about staffing shortages at provincial long-term care homes after her husband suffered third-degree burns while under care at a Sudbury facility.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
-
Family of Ontario teen killed in crash demands justice after case thrown out over missing signature
The charge against a Toronto driver charged in 18-year-old Milo Yekmalian's death was thrown out over a clerical error.
Windsor
-
Windsor Port Authority asks federal government for more cameras
Windsor Port Authority’s harbour master, Peter Berry, was in Ottawa this week asking the government for more cameras.
-
Windsor police recover jacket worn by suspect in brazen bank robbery
Windsor police have recovered a jacket with a red dye stain that was worn during a bank robbery in South Windsor last month.
-
Damage estimated at $650,000 for Essex house fire
The cause of an Essex house fire that closed a section of Talbot Road Friday remains undetermined, fire officials say.
Calgary
-
2 people, 2 dogs dead in apparent carbon monoxide incident
Two people and two dogs died Friday night in an apparent carbon monoxide incident.
-
Southern Alberta scouts groups learn critical emergency skills at winter training camp
More than 150 scouts from across southern Alberta gathered this weekend to attend a winter training camp aimed at teaching emergency and survival skills to youth.
-
After 4 months of treatment, CTV anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw spreads the message about colorectal cancer awareness
When CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw got her cancer diagnosis, her first impulse was to keep it a secret.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire crews battle house blaze
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a house fire on Carleton Drive Saturday.
-
Fire leads to evacuation of residential complex in Saskatoon
Saskatoon’s Fire Department (SFD) responded to a multi-residential complex fire in the 200 block of Avenue D South.
-
Saskatoon couple opens home and hearts to nieces and nephews after tragedy
When Krinda Caron heard of an unimaginable tragedy striking her family, she and her fiancé didn’t hesitate to step up and open their hearts and home.
Edmonton
-
Opposition accuses UCP of 'dragging their feet' on building south Edmonton hospital
The Official Opposition slammed the province for not prioritizing the south Edmonton hospital first promised under the NDP government in 2017.
-
Edmonton activates extreme weather response
The City of Edmonton activated its cold weather response Saturday in order to help keep vulnerable Edmontonians safe.
-
Oilers, Jets take one-sided matchup to Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers are heading in different directions now at a very important point in the season -- coming out of the NHL trade deadline.
Vancouver
-
Body found in Maple Ridge parking lot; homicide investigators called
Homicide investigators have been called to Maple Ridge after a body was found in a parking lot in the city Saturday morning.
-
Vancouver police respond to 4 stabbings in 10 hours
The Vancouver Police Department says first responders were strained by four stabbings in a 10-hour period between Friday night and Saturday morning.
-
22-year-old man dead after Boundary Road stabbing, Vancouver police say
A 22-year-old man is dead after a stabbing near the Vancouver-Burnaby border Friday night, according to Vancouver police.