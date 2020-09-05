Advertisement
Barrie police suspect strong opioids in downtown overdoses
Published Saturday, September 5, 2020 6:01PM EDT
A Barrie police cruiser is seen in this undated file image.
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police believe very strong opioids circulating in the city may be to blame for several suspected overdoses downtown on Friday.
Investigators haven’t said how many cases they’re looking at, but say they were all in a six-hour window. All the overdoses were in the downtown core.
Police aren’t sure what drug the people who fell sick took but are investigating.