Barrie police seize loaded gun, drugs during impaired driving investigation

A Muskoka man faces charges after police say they seized a loaded gun, suspected cocaine and cash during an impaired driving investigation in Barrie.

According to police, officers received reports about a possible impaired driver "swerving from lane to lane" south on Highway 400 and again in the area of Anne Street South and Tiffin Street on Wednesday evening.

Police say officers stopped the pickup truck on Bayfield and Collier streets.

"The driver, a 41-year-old male from Gravenhurst, exhibited obvious signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for impaired driving," the police release states.

Police say they found the gun, drugs and money in the truck.

The accused was taken to the police detachment, where police say a "qualified Drug Evaluation Evaluator" determined he was drug impaired.

The Gravenhurst man is charged with several firearms and drug-related offences.