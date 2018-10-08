Featured
Barrie police seeking hit-and-run suspect
Barrie Police are asking for your help in identifying a driver suspected of being involved in a collision at a Tim Hortons on Anne Street. (Barrie Police handout photo)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, October 8, 2018 2:04PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 8, 2018 5:31PM EDT
Barrie Police are looking to identify a woman who they say fled the scene of a collision.
According to police, the woman was at Tim Hortons, located within an Esso Gas station, at the corner of Anne Street North and Dunlop Street on Saturday.
Her vehicle allegedly struck the building while going through the drive-thru, causing significant damage to the building.
Police say the driver left the scene without speaking to restaurant staff or police.
The vehicle is described as a grey, four-door, Ford Escape. It’s believed the licence plate begins with the letters “CP” or “CB.”