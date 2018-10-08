

Barrie Police are looking to identify a woman who they say fled the scene of a collision.

According to police, the woman was at Tim Hortons, located within an Esso Gas station, at the corner of Anne Street North and Dunlop Street on Saturday.

Her vehicle allegedly struck the building while going through the drive-thru, causing significant damage to the building.

Police say the driver left the scene without speaking to restaurant staff or police.

The vehicle is described as a grey, four-door, Ford Escape. It’s believed the licence plate begins with the letters “CP” or “CB.”