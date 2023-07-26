Barrie police seek witnesses to violent assault that left victim in serious condition

Police hope to speak with two men who witnessed a violent attack on a man earlier this month in Barrie that left him in critical condition.

Two 18-year-old men face charges following the fight that police say broke out between the accused and a 58-year-old man at Meridian Place on Dunlop Street in Barrie's downtown around midnight on July 17.

Police say the victim suffered serious facial injuries and remains in serious condition.

According to police, the suspects and the victim were unknown to each other, and it's unclear what sparked the brutal altercation.

Police say the two witnesses they wish to speak with "know who they are" and encourage them to call 705-725-7025 ext. 2627.