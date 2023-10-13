Barrie

    • Barrie police seek suspect in pharmacy break-in

    Police released images of a man accused in a pharmacy break-in in Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Oct. 13, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Police released images of a man accused in a pharmacy break-in in Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Oct. 13, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

    Police in Barrie are investigating a break-in at a pharmacy overnight on Friday.

    Officers say they found a broken window at the pharmacy on Bell Farm Road after getting the call about the break-in around 2 a.m.

    Police say the suspect used a baseball bat to smash the window and get into the business, stealing several medications.

    A K9 unit search of the area was unsuccessful.

    Police were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the suspect - a Black man wearing a camouflaged green hoodie, a red or orange shirt underneath, black pants and black shoes.

    Police ask anyone with information to contact the Barrie detachment at 705-725-+7025 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

