Barrie police seek public's help to find missing 13-year-old girl

Police are appealing to the public for help locating a 13-year-old Barrie girl.

Barrie police say they are concerned for the well-being of Suzanna Thompson, who is believed to have left with a 17-year-old boy around 6:30 Thursday morning.

Police say Suzanna and the teen could be travelling in a 2017 black Hyundai Santa Fe with the licence plate C X S F 5 1 7, adding their potential destination is unknown.

Suzanna is five feet four inches tall, roughly 140 lbs, with hazel eyes and a pale complexion.

She has a nose piercing and wore a black zip-up sweater and black shirt. She could have a red lanyard around her neck.

Police urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.