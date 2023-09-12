Barrie police seek public's help locating missing 14-year-old girl
Barrie police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.
Chloe is 14-years-old and was last seen at 3 p.m. in the area of Grove Street East and Davidson Street.
Chloe is five feet three inches tall, weighs about 125 lbs and has long brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black top, gray pants and carrying a purple backpack.
Police say her family is concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie police at 705-725-7025.
