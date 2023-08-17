Barrie police seek machete-wielding suspect involved in downtown altercation

Police in Barrie are investigating a violent assault that involved two suspects allegedly armed with a crowbar and machete over the weekend.

Two people were taken to the hospital with "significant lacerations" following the incident outside a Dunlop Street East establishment shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say one individual tried to "take control" of a person armed with a crowbar when a second suspect approached from behind and "slashed him in the back" with what was described as a machete-style knife.

They say the man armed with the machete then began "swinging it violently at others in the crowd," striking one man in the arm.

Police say the two suspects took off on foot through Meridian Place toward Kempenfelt Bay.

Police hope to identify the suspects, described as a young man with a brown complexion, roughly 17 to 20 years old, five feet six inches to five feet eight inches tall. He had a close-fitting cloth on his head and may have short dreadlocks. He wore a dark-coloured t-shirt with a large distinctive design on the back and dark pants.

Police say the young man was seen in the company of two other males and a female just before the incident.

The second suspect is a man in his 40s with a dark brown complexion, five feet six inches tall, with a heavy build. He wore a dark hoody with a light shirt underneath and dark pants.

Police say the suspect armed with the machete got out of a light-coloured Honda Odyssey.

"Police are aware that several onlookers were recording the incident on their mobile devices and are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying these suspects," the service noted in a release on Thursday.

Anyone with information or video footage is urged to contact the detective on the case at 705+-725-7025 ext. 2743.