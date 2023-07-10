Barrie police seek help locating missing woman not seen since June 23

Police are appealing to the public for help locating a woman last seen in Barrie over two weeks ago.

Barrie police say 59-year-old Lorraine was reported missing on July 5 but said she was last seen on June 23 in the area of Ferndale Drive South and Ardagh Road.

Investigators hope to hear from anyone with information on Lorraine's whereabouts.

They say her family is concerned for her well-being, adding the situation is out of character for the Barrie woman.

She may be driving a 2010 black Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.