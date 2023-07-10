Barrie police seek help locating missing woman not seen since June 23

Lorraine, 59, of Barrie, Ont., has not been seen since June 23, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Lorraine, 59, of Barrie, Ont., has not been seen since June 23, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver