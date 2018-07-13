

Police are looking for help to identify some sweet-smelling thieves after a rash of fragrance thefts over the last few months.

Police believe the thefts may be linked to similar crimes in other areas.

Last month, Barrie Police say two men entered a Shoppers Drug Mart on Essa Road and while one of the men distracted the cosmetician, the other loaded up a cooler bag with colognes and perfumes.

He then left the store and was soon joined by the second suspect. Both were seen leaving the store area on foot. More than $19-hundred worth of merchandise was stolen.

On Monday, Police say two suspects entered a Shoppers Drug Mart on Mapleview Drive West in Barrie.

One of the men distracted the employee while the other opened a secured storage drawer with an unknown object.

According to police, the employee became suspicious and stopped the man as he left the store. He showed her an empty backpack but kept the cooler out of sight. Both were seen leaving the area on foot.

Police say the value of goods stolen in this instance was $4,735.

The first suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, approximately 35 to 45 years old, around 5’10” and 180 pounds. He has black hair and dark facial hair.

The second suspect is a male with a dark complexion, 35 to 45 years old with a large build. He has brown hair and dark facial hair.

Police say the suspects are possibly travelling in a grey Toyota Echo with Quebec plates.