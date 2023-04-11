Barrie police seek driver who struck student riding bike

Police in Barrie are looking to identify a driver involved in a fail-to-remain involving a cyclist Tuesday morning.

According to police, a student riding a bike was struck around 9 a.m. on Little Avenue near Firman Drive.

They say the driver got out of her vehicle, and helped carry the bike to the sidewalk, asked if he was okay and drove off.

Police say they are looking for a red four-door car driven by a woman in her 20s with some blue in her hair.

The student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also hope to speak with a man driving a truck who also stopped and could be a witness.

Anyone with information is asked to email the investigating officer.