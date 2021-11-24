Barrie Police searching for Dog taken in break-and-enter
Police search for dog taken from home in Barrie (Barrie Police).
BARRIE,ONT. -
Barrie Police are asking the public for help locating a dog forcibly taken from his home on Tuesday.
According to police, officers were called to a break and enter on Orwell Cres. and discovered a dog named Frazer had been taken.
Police say a neighbour tried to intervene and was dragged by a fleeing car. The neighbour sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Barrie Police is requesting that anyone with information contact police headquarters.