Barrie Police searching for Dog taken in break-and-enter

BARRIE,ONT. -

Barrie Police are asking the public for help locating a dog forcibly taken from his home on Tuesday.

According to police, officers were called to a break and enter on Orwell Cres. and discovered a dog named Frazer had been taken.

Police say a neighbour tried to intervene and was dragged by a fleeing car. The neighbour sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Barrie Police is requesting that anyone with information contact police headquarters.