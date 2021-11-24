Barrie Police searching for dog stolen during break-and-enter

BARRIE,ONT. -

Barrie police are asking the public for help locating a dog forcibly taken from his home on Tuesday.

According to police, officers were called to a break and enter on Orwell Cresent and discovered a dog named Frazer had been taken.

Police say a neighbour tried to intervene and was dragged by a fleeing car, described as a black Honda Civic. The neighbour sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for two females and a male suspected to be involved.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out to police.