Barrie Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing meat on multiple occasions, before attempting to sell it in the grocery store parking lot.

Officers say the most recent incident occured at the Canadian Wholesale grocery store on Yonge Street in Barrie on January 28.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance, filling his cart with meat and leaving the store without paying.

A concerned customer notified store employees that a man was selling meat in the parking lot, which they believed to be suspicious.

He fled before police arrived at the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his mid to late twenties, approximately six feet tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a yellow or orange baseball hat, a grey jacket on top of a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and grey shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.