Barrie police search for missing 13 year old
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 4:29PM EDT
Barrie police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Cameron Abernathy went missing from his home in the area of Yonge Street and Big Bay Point Road on Tuesday, just after 11:30 p.m.
Abernathy is described as being white, 5’8”, 140 pounds, with a thin build and braided brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Adidas jacket, gold jewelry, blue jeans, and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.