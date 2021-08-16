BARRIE, ONT. -- A bank robbery took place near downtown Barrie Monday morning, according to police.

The man entered Scotiabank on Collier St., and approached the counter, telling the staff he had a weapon and was robbing the bank before going behind the counter and taking cash, said Barrie Police.

At around 10:00 a.m., Barrie Police say they were alerted that the robbery was underway.

According to police, no one was physically injured, and the investigation is in the early stages.

Police described the suspect as 6' tall, wearing a black hoodie, black gloves, faded dark denim pants, black running shoes with a white sole.

Barrie Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to come forward.