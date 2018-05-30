Featured
Barrie police safely locate missing 13 year old
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 4:29PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:23PM EDT
Barrie police have safely located a missing teenager.
The 13 year old was reported missing from his home in the area of Yonge Street and Big Bay Point Road on Tuesday.
Police announced on Thursday morning that he had been found.
Investigators are thanking the public for their assistance.