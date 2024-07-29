Barrie police reunite mystery urns with owner

The two urns found outside of Barrie City Hall on Thursday have successfully been returned to their family.

The urns were discovered on the property of 70 Collier Street by a security guard.

Officers contacted the Coroner's office to gather more information.

After completing their investigation, police have confirmed that the two urns contained human remains.

It is still unclear whether the urns were stolen or if someone had dumped them outside. Police cannot provide specific details on how they ended up at City Hall.

Police wish to thank everyone who contacted the service with information on potential ways to identify the contents of the urns.