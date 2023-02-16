Barrie police respond to 911 call from family dog

Kobe the Frenchie turned a cell phone into a chew toy and accidentally called 911, according to Barrie Police Services, on Thurs., Feb.16, 2023. (Supplied) Kobe the Frenchie turned a cell phone into a chew toy and accidentally called 911, according to Barrie Police Services, on Thurs., Feb.16, 2023. (Supplied)

