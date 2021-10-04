Barrie police renew appeal for help to find missing woman

Barrie, Ont. -

Police released more photos of a Barrie woman who disappeared last month, hoping the public would offer tips about her whereabouts.

According to Barrie police, Cassandra Purnell hasn't been seen or heard from since mid-September.

Police say the 27-year-old woman could be in the Toronto area.

They hope to ensure her well-being.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.