Barrie Police can now call in a mental health expert when responding to situations where a mental health issue is suspected.

A specially trained officer or a Canadian Mental Health Association worker will attend wearing plain clothing in an unmarked vehicle as part of a new initiative called Community Outreach and Support Team, or C.O.A.S.T.

“This can help remove the stigma,” says South Simcoe Police Const. Matt Tomlin. “This can help remove the criminalization of someone who is in crisis.”

South Simcoe Police began using C.O.A.S.T in 2017 and say the number of people who had to be taken to the hospital decreased.

“Because of the awareness that we can connect these people right away to resources that are more appropriate to their individual needs,” explains Tomlin.

Barrie Police tested pilot versions and saw the number of hospital trips drop by nearly half.

“It’s not only about CMHA or Barrie police services, but it is also about the community,” says Himanshu Shah, Canadian Mental Health Association. “To offer the crisis services at their doorstep rather than going to the hospital.”