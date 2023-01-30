Barrie police officer officially resigns after being charged by OPP

A Barrie Police Constable has resigned after being charged with Assault and Assault with a weapon by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Barrie Police were made aware of an incident involving Constable Jason Stamp on February 4, 2021.

Then-Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood requested the assistance of the OPP to conduct an independent investigation.

On April 29, 2021, the OPP laid the charges against Stamp.

Stamp resigned from the Barrie Police Service on Friday and is no longer a serving officer. His criminal proceedings will be concluded.

“Our officers are held to the highest standards of professionalism and conduct in carrying out their duties,” said Chief Rich Johnston in a media release. “We share the community’s concern when any police officer is involved in a situation that negatively impacts the public trust and thank everyone for their patience as this case made its way through the justice system.”