Barrie police officer charged with fraud
Barrie police logo (CTV Barrie graphic)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 4:52PM EDT
An eleven-year member of the Barrie police service has been charged with fraud.
Police say the incident occurred while the officer was off-duty, between January 2016 and January 2017.
Constable Lesley Johnson has been charged with fraud over $5,000. No other details have been released.
The officer has been suspended with pay and will be in court on September 24, 2018.