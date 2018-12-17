

Barrie Police is hoping the public can help them locate a Barrie woman who has been missing for weeks.

Krystal Lynn Beattie’s family contacted police on November 21 after they didn’t hear from her for many days.

Police are concerned for the 33-year-old’s well-being and say no foul play is suspected.

According to family members and police, Beattie may be in the Barrie or Angus area.

Anyone who may have seen Krystal Beattie or knows of her whereabouts is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.