BARRIE -- Officers on duty overnight were kept busy by folks making some poor choices.

In just seven hours, Barrie police say they nabbed four people accused of driving under the influence on Monday night.

Three collisions ended with two men and one woman under arrest, in each case, police say the drivers were intoxicated either by alcohol or drugs.

A fourth driver was stopped for allegedly speeding and also charged with impaired.

"This is certainly not the way to end the year when there are so many options available to drivers," stated Sgt. John Brooks with the Barrie police traffic unit. "Don't make your first ride of 2020 one that starts with the Barrie police."

The choice is yours…Don’t start your New Year off with a RIDE from us - https://t.co/MyGHr4L0KN pic.twitter.com/RB8ajXviPD — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) December 31, 2019

Police say officers will be out in full force on New Year's Eve making sure that those behind the wheel are sober.

"If celebrating, plan ahead and find alternative transportation," tweeted the OPP.

Public transit across the region is offering free rides all evening on Dec. 31.