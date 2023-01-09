Barrie police nab driver speeding 102km/h on city streets in south end

Police in Barrie say a driver was stopped for travelling over double the posted limit on a city street over the weekend.

"Another day and another speeder caught by the Barrie Police Traffic Unit," the service posted to social media on Sunday.

According to police, the driver was going 102 kilometres per hour along Mapleview Drive East near Dean Avenue - a 50km/h zone.

Police charged the 21-year-old motorist with stunt driving, which comes with a 14-day vehicle impoundment and 30-day licence suspension.