Barrie police make arrest in Gunn Street stabbing incident

A 28-year-old Barrie man faces assault charges after a man was stabbed and taken to a Toronto area trauma centre in critical condition.

Police responded to a stabbing on Gunn Street just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Officers found a 36-year-old Barrie man with non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and he was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre.

Barrie police say a suspect was later taken into custody Friday afternoon.

A 28-year-old man from Barrie has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He has also been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with a release order.