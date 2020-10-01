BARRIE, ONT -- Barrie Police are looking for your help to find missing 25-year-old Gordon Mooney.

Mooney disappeared sometime on Tuesday. He was last seen riding a grey Diadora mountain bike with lime green stickers. He had been wearing black and white Hawaiian print shorts with a white t-shirt.

Mooney's mother, Theresa, tells CTV News that she has been out in the streets of Barrie with her family searching for her son for the past few days. She and her family are concerned for his well-being.

Police ask that anyone who sees him call 911.