Barrie police look to identify man accused of stealing items out of stockrooms at Shoppers Drug Marts
Barrie police cruiser on Sat., Feb. 6, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
Barrie police are asking the public for help identifying a man believed to be stealing merchandise from the backroom of pharmacies.
The suspect has been entering stockrooms at various Shoppers Drug Marts across the city and "helping himself" to items in the back, according to police.
If you recognize the suspect, police encourage you to email cmanna@barriepolice.ca.
