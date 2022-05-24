Barrie police lift lockdown at Eastview Secondary School following threat investigation

Barrie police cleared Eastview Secondary School after two threats resulted in the school being locked down Tuesday morning.

Police initially placed the Grove Street high school in a hold and secure following a threat.

Officers investigated the area and Peter Leon, with Barrie Police Services, told CTV News that as they were about to lift the hold and secure, another threat was called in to the school, unrelated to the initial threat, which prompted police to place it in the lockdown.

Leon confirmed no one had been injured.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., Leon said the school had been cleared, and police were leaving after determining the second threat was false.

Meanwhile, unrelated to the situation at Eastview Secondary, phone lines at several SCDSB schools are down Tuesday.

HOLD AND SECURE

The secondary school was placed in a hold and secure earlier in the morning.

A hold and secure means activities resume inside the school as usual, but all exterior doors are locked, and there is no one allowed to enter or exit the building.

LOCKDOWN

During a lockdown, students and staff move to secure areas, away from doors and windows.

"Interior doors are locked, lights are shut off, and blinds are drawn. Students and staff remain quiet," the SCDSB tweeted.