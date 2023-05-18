Barrie police lay numerous drug charges in traffic stop

A traffic stop for a burned-out headlight has resulted in several drug charges for a man in his 20s.

On Wednesday, A Barrie police officer watched a vehicle with its front headlight out pull into a parking lot on Cundles Road West and Bayfield Street just before 11:30 p.m.

Barrie police said the officer smelled cannabis from the vehicle as he approached it and began a drug search investigation.

In addition to cannabis, police seized amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and some Canadian currency.

A second search of the suspect at Barrie Police Headquarters found the suspect was also hiding prescription medication.

A 25-year-old Oshawa man now faces charges of possession and drug trafficking, as well as for obstructing a peace officer and for driving without proper headlights.