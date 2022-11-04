Barrie police lay charges in child pornography investigation
Police arrested two men in separate instances following searches of several addresses in Simcoe County and Tay Township as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation.
Between Oct. 19 and Nov. 1, the Barrie Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit searched three residences in Barrie and Collingwood and said officers seized 10 devices.
A 49-year-old Barrie man was charged on Tuesday with sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.
The devices seized are undergoing forensic examination.
The following day, the ICE unit searched another residence in Victoria Harbour concerning the luring of a child online via Skype and Snapchat.
Police charged a 28-year-old Victoria Harbour man, who previously resided in Barrie, with offences specific to child luring and making pornography available to a person under 18.
Officers said they seized three computer devices from the residence, which are also being examined by the forensics team.
