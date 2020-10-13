BARRIE, ONT. -- Several frontline uniformed Barrie police officers are wearing body cameras as part of a pilot project to provide transparency in the community.

The cameras will capture video and audio evidence during investigative police interactions.

The cameras will be turned on during a service call and automatically start rolling when a firearm or taser is drawn, when sirens sound, or if there are loud noises, like gunshots.

Barrie police say the videos could be used in court proceedings.

Barrie Police Services has been working since 2016 to implement body-worn cameras. Extensive research and careful analysis helped push the pilot project forward.

At the end of the project, the service will recommend the police board the next steps.