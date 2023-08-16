Barrie police issue rare safety advisory about 'high-risk offender' living in the city

Barrie police issued a rare community safety advisory about a high-risk offender living in the city.

Police say 30-year-old Tony Gordon served his most recent sentence and has been released from custody.

"He poses a significant threat to the safety of our community," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services Corporate Communications. "We have a duty and an obligation to keep our citizens safe."

According to police, Gordon's past convictions include break and enter, trespassing/prowling at night, sexual assault, assault by choking, suffocation and strangulation. Barrie police released a picture of Tony Gordon, 30, who the service calls a 'high-risk offender' who "poses a significant threat" to the safety of the community. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

"This advisory follows careful consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns," the service stated in a release issued Wednesday.

Police noted the terms of Gordon's release, which include not attending a park, public swimming area, daycare centre, school ground, playground, or community centre where children under 16 are present or can reasonably expect to be present.

He is also banned from having contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless supervised by a person deemed appropriate by the courts.

Gordon is to refrain from seeking or obtaining employment or a volunteer position that involves being in a position of trust or authority toward a child under 16.

He is also not allowed to possess weapons or anything designed to cause injury or death or threaten or intimidate anyone.

Police ask any residents who see Gordon violating any of the terms of his release not to approach him but to call 911.

The police service noted the safety advisory allows for the disclosure of personal information about an individual "if it is reasonably believed that the individual poses a significant risk of harm to others persons or property and believes that such disclosure would reduce that risk," under the authority of the Police Services Act.