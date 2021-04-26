Advertisement
Barrie Police issue home rental scam alert
Published Monday, April 26, 2021 9:27PM EDT
Barrie Police say this man is behind a home rental scam (supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police are out with a warning about a man they allege is running a scam on a property he doesn't own.
Police say the man using the name Gavin Kolner will request first and last month's rent from would-be renters for a property on Strabane Avenue.
They go on to say the man promises to mail the keys but is never available for a viewing.
