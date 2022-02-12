Barrie police investigating robbery at second Circle K location in a matter of hours
Barrie Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in the city just hours after another one at a nearby location.
According to police, the second robbery took place at the Circle K location at 353 Anne Street, just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Officers say an undisclosed amount of money was taken by the suspect, who allegedly was carrying an edged weapon.
Police are searching for a suspect described as:
- Male
- In his 20's
- Approximately 5'9"
- Wearing black & white checkered shoes, a grey hoodie and a black jacket
The robbery came just hours after another at the Circle K location on Bayfield Street. That took place Friday shortly before 5 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police move in on Ambassador Bridge protesters; Ottawa convoy remains defiant
Police in Windsor, Ont., have begun to move in on the convoy protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge. Meanwhile, Ottawa police are struggling to respond to demonstrators who have been camping out for two weeks.
Ottawa police announce new charges related to convoy as downtown councillor calls for more action
A downtown councillor is calling on Mayor Jim Watson and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take action to end the 16-day demonstration and blockade as police expect more people to converge on downtown Ottawa again today.
NEW | Alberta not following Ontario's lead with state of emergency over protest, blockade: Kenney
The Alberta government won't be following Ontario's lead in declaring a state of emergency to address the ongoing trucker convoy protest and bridge blockade, says premier Jason Kenney.
'Should be an alarm bell': Calls for action after fatal fires on First Nations
Fatal fires are far too common on reserves, experts say, and could be prevented. They say dedicated funding for Indigenous-led education and prevention programs, as well as smoke detectors in every home on reserves, could make all the difference.
Feds to eliminate pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers, source says
The federal government is set to eliminate PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians travelling outside of the country, a senior government source tells CTV News.
Putin, Biden begin high-stakes phone call on Ukraine crisis
With the risk of war looming larger, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden held a high-stakes telephone call Saturday as a tense world watched and worried that an invasion of Ukraine could begin within days.
Change is coming for mortgage market dynamics: analysts
Lower interest rates, higher disposable income, and increased investor activity have caused a stir in the mortgage market during the pandemic. But analysts who spoke with CTVNews.ca warn that with higher interest rates, the dynamics may soon shift.
PM says 'everything' on the table to end blockades following Biden call
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that 'everything'—with the exception of deploying the Canadian Armed Forces—is currently on the table to bring the ongoing protests and blockades set up across the country to an end. Trudeau declined to get into specifics about just how or when the demonstrations will be ceased, citing concerns over a violent outcome.
Premier Ford declares state of emergency in Ontario over blockade; court grants Ambassador Bridge injunction
The Ontario government has invoked new emergency measures by declaring a state of emergency aimed at protesters and ending the blockade at a key border crossing in the province, including stiffer fines and penalties for protesters.
Atlantic
-
No criminal code offenses during Friday night's protest, Fredericton Police continue to monitor
Fredericton Police continue to monitor the ongoing protest occurring throughout the city after there were no criminal code offenses Friday night.
-
Halifax police brace for disruptions from planned trucker protest Saturday
Police are appealing for the public's patience as they brace for a 'freedom convoy' scheduled to hit downtown Halifax on Saturday.
-
N.B. reports four additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
Montreal
-
'Freedom convoy' protests and counter-protests set for same park in Montreal
The Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough in Montreal will be active Saturday as protests and counter-protests are planned in relation to the 'freedom convoy' in Ottawa.
-
'If we can save one woman, one baby’: With daughter, grandchild in hospital, anguished Montreal man pleads for pregnant women to get vaccinated
An anguished father who's dividing his time between visiting his daughter on life support at a Montreal hospital and his premature grandchild in the pediatric ICU is imploring pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop along with ICU numbers, 28 new deaths
The number of Quebecers receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals and intensive care units continued to drop on Saturday, as the province eases more restrictions.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police announce new charges related to convoy as downtown councillor calls for more action
A downtown councillor is calling on Mayor Jim Watson and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take action to end the 16-day demonstration and blockade as police expect more people to converge on downtown Ottawa again today.
-
Police warn of delays at Cornwall border crossing amid tractor protest
A protest at the Canada-U.S. border crossing in Cornwall, Ont. has local police warning of the potential for delays but, so far, traffic across the border has not been blocked.
-
Police move in on Ambassador Bridge protesters; Ottawa convoy remains defiant
Police in Windsor, Ont., have begun to move in on the convoy protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge. Meanwhile, Ottawa police are struggling to respond to demonstrators who have been camping out for two weeks.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 1,704 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 414 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Saturday.
-
Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert
Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert as frigid weather conditions are anticipated for the weekend.
-
Police in Windsor, Ont. work to clear Ambassador Bridge protest
Slowly but surely, police in Windsor, Ont. are moving in on demonstrators at the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge.
Kitchener
-
Portion of King Street closed again in Uptown Waterloo: WRPS
King Street South has been closed between Erb Street and William Street in Waterloo.
-
Ontario reports total of 1,704 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 414 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Saturday.
-
How to administer a COVID-19 rapid test: new recommendation
New guidance has been provided by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table on a “better approach” when doing a rapid antigen test on yourself or your child. It suggested to combine oral and nasal swabs for each test.
London
-
Police in Windsor, Ont. work to clear Ambassador Bridge protest
Slowly but surely, police in Windsor, Ont. are moving in on demonstrators at the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Protest in Lambton County keeps Hwy. 402 closed for fourth day in a row
Officials in Lambton County continue to monitor the ongoing closure of Highway 402 between Nauvoo Road and Oil Heritage Road.
-
'Slow roll' convoys planned for Huron and Bruce counties on Saturday
Police are asking convoy participants to obey all traffic laws and behave in a manner that ensures safety for all users of the roadways.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Windsor, Ont. work to clear Ambassador Bridge protest
Slowly but surely, police in Windsor, Ont. are moving in on demonstrators at the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Province spending $2M on film industry in northern Ontario
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced Friday that the provincial government is spending $2 million on the film industry in North Bay.
-
Feds to eliminate pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers, source says
The federal government is set to eliminate PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians travelling outside of the country, a senior government source tells CTV News.
Windsor
-
Police in Windsor, Ont. work to clear Ambassador Bridge protest
Slowly but surely, police in Windsor, Ont. are moving in on demonstrators at the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Windsor police issue message to demonstrators at border protest
Windsor police are notifying demonstrators involved in the border protest on Huron Church Road that those blocking streets, or assisting others in blocking streets may be committing a criminal offence.
-
Feds to eliminate pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers, source says
The federal government is set to eliminate PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians travelling outside of the country, a senior government source tells CTV News.
Calgary
-
NEW
NEW | Alberta not following Ontario's lead with state of emergency over protest, blockade: Kenney
The Alberta government won't be following Ontario's lead in declaring a state of emergency to address the ongoing trucker convoy protest and bridge blockade, says premier Jason Kenney.
-
Man arrested, another still at large following assault at Calgary business
Calgary police say one man was arrested in connection with an incident that stemmed from a dispute over COVID-19 public health rules.
-
Police move in on Ambassador Bridge protesters; Ottawa convoy remains defiant
Police in Windsor, Ont., have begun to move in on the convoy protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge. Meanwhile, Ottawa police are struggling to respond to demonstrators who have been camping out for two weeks.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert man faces murder charge in 13-month-old son's death
A Prince Albert man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 13-month-old son.
-
Saskatoon mayor says Loblaw has confirmed it won't prevent another grocer from replacing Extra Foods
Mayor Charlie Clark says he has "received confirmation" Loblaw will not prevent another grocer from moving into the Broadway neighbourhood after Extra Foods closes.
-
Police move in on Ambassador Bridge protesters; Ottawa convoy remains defiant
Police in Windsor, Ont., have begun to move in on the convoy protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge. Meanwhile, Ottawa police are struggling to respond to demonstrators who have been camping out for two weeks.
Edmonton
-
Vaccine passport shut down at Edmonton city council after Alberta ends REP
The City of Edmonton will not implement its own form of the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) after the province discontinued the proof of vaccine system this week.
-
Woodcroft wins first game as Oilers coach as Edmonton beat N.Y. 3-1
Connor McDavid had a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers got new head coach Jay Woodcroft his first NHL win, defeating the New York Islanders 3-1 on Friday.
-
City granted noise injunction as police plan for another convoy protest at legislature Saturday
The City of Edmonton was granted an injunction on Friday to give law enforcement more tools to respond to noise complaints during anticipated convoy demonstrations a day later.
Vancouver
-
B.C. provides millions for Chinese Canadian museum in Vancouver's Chinatown
The oldest building in Vancouver's Chinatown will soon become a Chinese Canadian Museum.
-
Some provinces loosening COVID-19 health restrictions, but is endemic near?
B.C.’s top doctor has hinted COVID-19 restrictions could be eased in time for Family Day, and some other provinces have already relaxed measures or announced plans to do so soon.
-
17 more deaths in B.C.'s final COVID-19 update of the week
In its final COVID-19 update of the week, the B.C. Ministry of Health announced 17 more deaths Friday, bringing the province's death toll for the pandemic to 2,747.