Barrie police investigating robbery at second Circle K location in a matter of hours

The Circle K location on Anne Street was robbed in the early morning hours of Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie) The Circle K location on Anne Street was robbed in the early morning hours of Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Change is coming for mortgage market dynamics: analysts

Lower interest rates, higher disposable income, and increased investor activity have caused a stir in the mortgage market during the pandemic. But analysts who spoke with CTVNews.ca warn that with higher interest rates, the dynamics may soon shift.

PM says 'everything' on the table to end blockades following Biden call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that 'everything'—with the exception of deploying the Canadian Armed Forces—is currently on the table to bring the ongoing protests and blockades set up across the country to an end. Trudeau declined to get into specifics about just how or when the demonstrations will be ceased, citing concerns over a violent outcome.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver