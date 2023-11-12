BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie police investigating hit and run that seriously injured pedestrian

    A Barrie police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) A Barrie police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

    Barrie police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

    It happened at the North end of Alliance Boulevard near Bell Farm Road just before 2 a.m.

    Police said a 62-year-old man was hit by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene.

    The man was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries.

    Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact police.  

