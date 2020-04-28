BARRIE -- Barrie police are investigating an armed robbery that allegedly took place at the Circle K convenience store on Dunlop Street just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, a male dressed in all black with his face covered entered the store and demanded cash armed with a gun.

The employee handed over a small amount of money, and the male suspect left the store.

The employee was not physically injured, police say.

Police have not commented further, only to say more information will be provided later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police.