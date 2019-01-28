

CTV Barrie





Barrie police officers are investigating after an armed robbery at a convenience store in the city on Saturday.

Police say the suspect went into the Mac’s at Dunlop Street West shortly before 9 p.m. armed with a weapon and robbed the store of money and cigarettes.

Officers say no one was injured and the man fled on foot.

He is described as a black man, 6-feet tall, wearing a camouflage hoodie, dark-coloured pants, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police or Crime Stoppers.