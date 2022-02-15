Barrie police investigate double shooting on Bayfield Street

Two people are in hospital after a double shooting in a Barrie neighbourhood Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Bayfield Street near Grove Street.

Paramedics said two men in their 20s were transported to the hospital.

One man was then airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the second remains in a local hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say there is not believed to be any threat to public safety.

There is no word on any arrests or suspects.

The intersection of Duckworth Street and Grove Street was closed for the police investigation. It has since reopened.