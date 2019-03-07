

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police are investigating a bank robbery on Thursday afternoon in the city’s south end.

According to police, the alleged robbery happened at the CIBC on Yonge Street and Big Bay Point Road just after 2:30 p.m.

Police say there were people in the bank at the time and that two men made off with some cash before fleeing in a vehicle.

“We’re very fortunate in a sense that nobody was seriously injured with respect to this incident,” says Barrie Police Services Peter Leon. “We are in the process of speaking to people, trying to garner as much information as we can, which will hopefully lead to the arrest and apprehension of the persons responsible.”

A canine team searched the area but was unable to locate the culprits.

Forensics officers are investigating as officers canvass local businesses and homes in hopes of finding some surveillance video.