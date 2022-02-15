Barrie police investigate alleged shooting that sent two to hospital
Barrie police closed a section of Bayfield Street for "an apparent shooting" investigation Tuesday evening.
Police say the alleged shooting happened in the area of Bayfield and Grove streets around 5 p.m.
Two victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say Bayfield Street is closed from the northbound Highway 400 off-ramp south to Wellington Street.
Police ask drivers to "stay away from the intersection of Duckworth Street and Grove Street" for the investigation.
The situation has not impacted traffic moving along Highway 400 through Barrie.
Police say they do not believe there to be "any threat to public safety."
There was no word on any arrests.
It's not clear when the area will reopen to traffic.
