Barrie police investigate alleged hit and run

Barrie police are appealing to the public to keep an eye out for a vehicle involved in an alleged hit and run.

Police say they are looking for a black Jeep with a silver grill that hit a pedestrian shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Livingstone Street, east of Bayfield Street.

They say the pedestrian was on his way home from work and was struck while crossing Livingstone, heading towards the Walmart.

Police say he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

They say part of the Jeep's licence plate reads CBES.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Barrie police via email.