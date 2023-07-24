Barrie police hunt for allegedly armed man

Police in Barrie are appealing to the public for help identifying an allegedly armed man following an incident over the weekend.

Police say the man brandished a handgun after staff removed him from an establishment in the 90 block of Dunlop Street East around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday.

Police have released very few details on the incident but say there is a concern for public safety.

They say the K9 unit was unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities or call 911.