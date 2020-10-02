Advertisement
Barrie police close the case on an alleged sexual assault in Hurst Park
Published Friday, October 2, 2020 11:58PM EDT Last Updated Friday, October 23, 2020 4:47PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police say there is no threat to public safety after investigating an alleged sexual assault in Hurst Park earlier this month.
A woman reported being assaulted on Oct. 1, saying a man approached her while she walked her dog in the park late at night.
In a release, police stated on Friday, "Investigators have determined that there was never a threat to public safety, and as a result, there will be no further details or updates provided regarding this investigation."
Police say they have concluded their investigation.