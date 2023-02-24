Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.

Police say 33-year-old Steven Martel, also known as Stubbs, was apprehended Thursday evening at a home on Hickling Trail in Barrie.

The accused, from Sudbury, Ont., faces charges of second-degree murder, assault with a weapon, failing to comply with a probation order, robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

On Tuesday, 32-year-old Jordan Szyperski was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon in connection with the deadly assault.

Police say they received reports of a violent confrontation Monday morning on Collier Street.

Witnesses told CTV News the argument was over drugs.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.